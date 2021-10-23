Barcelona vs Real Madrid - 5 key battles to watch in the El Clasico | La Liga 2021-22

All eyes will be on the Camp Nou on Sunday when Barcelona host Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season in La Liga. Los Blancos are the favourites going into the tie, having made a flying start to their 2021-22 campaign. But the Blaugrana are beginning to get back into their elements.

With back-to-back wins across competitions, Barcelona have slowly regained their confidence. But they haven't beaten their arch-rivals in their last four games, losing the last three. Barcelona have not gone five consecutive Clasicos without a win since 2008, though.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos, after two defeats across competitions, returned to form with a stunning 5-0 demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday. They will look for a second consecutive win at the Camp Nou for the first time since 1965.

Ahead of the 247th El Clasico, the first of the post-Lionel Messi era, here's a look at the five key battles that could determine the outcome of the game:

#5 Gavi (Barcelona) vs Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Camavinga is growing in stature at Real Madrid.

This El Clasico is important in more ways than one can imagine. Not only is this the first of the post-Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos era, but we might also get a glimpse into the future.

Gavi and Eduardo Camavinga, two talented young stars currently making their mark in the league, will go head-to-head in what promises to be an enticing duel.

The former burst onto the scene with Barcelona for the first time this season after coming through the ranks at La Masia. Gavi has garnered attention with his encouraging displays.

Meanwhile, his French counterpart, signed from Rennes in a shrewd piece of business by Los Blancos, has hit the ground running in the Spanish capital. With both expected to start on Sunday, the players are likely to come face-to-face a few times. It would be a real treat to see what happens when they meet.

#4 Ansu Fati (Barcelona) vs David Alaba (Real Madrid)

Barcelona's Golden Boy will look to make his mark in the biggest game of them all.

It's been a fine return to action for Ansu Fati, who missed close to a year with a nasty knee injury. In fact, he has already scored twice in three games, including a peach of a strike against Valencia last weekend.

Widely hailed as Barcelona's next big thing, the 18-year-old has inherited the fabled no.10 jersey from Lionel Messi, filling the legend's void superbly thus far.

Fati's confidence, maturity and composure belie his tender years, and he will be the cynosure of many a Blaugrana faithful on Sunday. But would he produce something special against the highly experienced David Alaba?

The Austrian has made an impressive start to life at Real Madrid. He has settled well into Real Madrid defence without much hassle, admirably filling the void left by Sergio Ramos.

While he's set to play his first Clasico on Sunday, the Real Madrid defender is no stranger to Barcelona. He has come up against Barcelona many times before in Bayern Munich colours, including the famous 8-2 rout of the Blaugrana in the Champions League last year.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav