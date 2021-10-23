Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 players to watch | La Liga 2021-22 

Barcelona host Real Madrid at the Nou Camp in the first El Clasico of the 2021-22 campaign on Sunday. Heading into this blockbuster fixture, the hosts are seventh in the La Liga standings while Real Madrid find themselves in third place.

This will be the first El Clasico in the post-Lionel Messi era for Barcelona, who are yet to hit top form this season. Real Madrid will be counting on Karim Benzema for this blockbuster encounter. He has been involved in 16 of their 22 league goals so far.

Though this might not be a top-of-the-table clash, the outcome of the game will be a huge boost for both sides and they will be vying for the bragging rights here.

As the stage is set for what will be one of the biggest club games over the weekend, here we take a look at the five players to watch out for.

#5 Eden Hazard | Real Madrid

Eden Hazard is yet to make an appearance in El Clasico

For the first time since signing for Real Madrid in 2019, Eden Hazard is fully fit in time for an El Clasico. Shocking as it might sound, he is yet to make his El Clasico debut.

He has not hit the ground running this season and has just one assist to show for in his seven appearances. But he will be hoping to make an impact here. He will probably have to fight for a spot in the starting XI against Rodrygo. Benzema and Vinicius Jr. have been irreplaceable for Los Blancos this season.

He has faced Barcelona twice in his career and is winless in two outings, losing 3-0 and playing in a 1-1 draw during his spell with Chelsea.

#4 Ansu Fati | Barcelona

Ansu Fati has returned to full fitness just in time for El Clasico

Barcelona will have a new number 10 featuring in the El Clasico in Ansu Fati on Sunday. Though the 18-year-old won't be able to fill Messi's shoes just yet, he has shown promise on his long-awaited return from an injury spell.

In just three league appearances he has found the back of the net twice and has added a new dimension and energy to Barcelona's attack.

OptaJose @OptaJose

#ansufati 68,7% - Since February 2020, Ansu Fati 🇪🇸 has scored 11 goals in his last 16 shots on target (68,7% of conversion rate), the second best percentage for a #LaLiga player after Cádiz's Álex Fernández (75%), at least five goals. Efficacy @FCBarcelona 68,7% - Since February 2020, Ansu Fati 🇪🇸 has scored 11 goals in his last 16 shots on target (68,7% of conversion rate), the second best percentage for a #LaLiga player after Cádiz's Álex Fernández (75%), at least five goals. Efficacy@FCBarcelona

#ansufati https://t.co/oJjgfg9r74

Fati still has a lot to learn. Ronald Koeman will be thinking that he has found an answer to Madrid's Vinicius Junior in the Guinea-Bissau-born Spain national.

