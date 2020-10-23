Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 7 players to have scored the most goals in El Clasico

The El Clasico, contested by Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, is one of the biggest matches in club football.

Originally, only La Liga games between the two teams were termed El Clasico, but the term soon became synonymous with meetings between Real Madrid and Barcelona in any competition.

The two most successful clubs in Spanish football have locked horns with each other in 244 games in various competitions, with the bulk of these clashes (180) happening in La Liga. Real Madrid and Barcelona have each won 96 competitive El Clasico games, with 52 other matches ending in stalemates.

Seven players with the most goals in El Clasico history

Over the years, some of the finest players in the game have graced the El Clasico, with a handful of them also going on to represent both clubs. Let us have a look at seven players with the most goals in the history of the El Clasico.

#T4 Ferenc Puskas (Real Madrid) - 14 goals

Ferenc Puskas Francisco Gent Francisco Gentoo

Having signed for Real Madrid at the age of 31 in 1958, Ferenc Puskas etched his name into the club's history books by scoring goals galore during a prolific decade-long stint at the club. He scored 195 goals in 223 games in all competitions for Real Madrid, a tally that included 14 goals against Real Madrid's arch rivals Barcelona.

The Hungarian striker scored three times in four games against Barcelona in the European Champions Clubs' Cup (now called the Champions League) and nine times in 11 La Liga games against the Blaugrana.

During his illustrious career with Real Madrid, Puskas won three Champions Leagues (then called the European Champions Club Cup), five La Liga titles, and eight top-scoring individual honours for the club.

Advertisement

35 - Luka Modric is only the fourth player to score for Real Madrid in the European Cup/Champions League aged 35 or older, after Alfredo Di Stéfano, Ferenc Puskás and Paco Gento. Greats. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2020

#T4 Francisco Gento (Real Madrid) - 14 goals

Francisco Gento

Advertisement

During an illustrious near two-decade career with Real Madrid, Francisco Gento, more commonly known as Paco Gento, won a record 12 La Liga titles, and made eight European Champions Club Cup finals - winning a record six of them.

The left winger, who also played for Spain at the 1962 and 1966 FIFA World Cups, scored 137 goals in 450 games in all competitions for Real Madrid. With 14 of these goals coming against Barcelona, Gento is the joint fifth-highest goalscorer in the El Clasico.

Regarded as one of the finest Spanish players of all time, Gento was renowned for his goalscoring prowess from distance and assist-making ability.

Only Francisco Gento (6) has won the Champions League more times as a player than Alessandro Costacurta (5).



One of ten players to have won the tournament five times as a player. pic.twitter.com/L7PzRUWVFa — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 24, 2019

#T4 Cesar Rodriguez (Barcelona) - 14 goals

Cesar Rodriguez

Cesar Rodriguez is one of the greatest ever players to have played for Barcelona.

Advertisement

The prolific goal-scoring centre-forward was particularly renowned for his aerial prowess and dribbling ability. With 232 goals in all competitions, he was Barcelona's all-time top-scorer for six decades, before a certain Lionel Messi surpassed him in the 2011-12 season.

In 28 games against Real Madrid, Rodriguez scored 14 goals - all in the La Liga. It was a record goal tally by a Barcelona player in El Clasico history before he ceded top place to another legendary player to have turned up for the Blaugrana.

Only Messi (630) and Cesar Rodriguez (232) have scored more official goals for Barça than Luis Suarez (194) in history 💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/OdS7JDcCnD — MK (@BarcaStat) July 5, 2020