Barcelona vs Real Madrid - Combined XI of El Clasico | La Liga 2020/21

The most intense rivalry in club football resumes this Saturday as Barcelona host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in the 245th competitive El Clasico.

Both teams are coming off the back of a defeat in the league, though Barcelona bounced back resoundingly against Ferencvaros in the Champions League, picking up a 5-1 victory.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, continued their downward spiral with another disappointing loss in Europe, this time to Shakhtar Donetsk, going down 3-2 at home. Madrid, however, still haven't lost the Clasico on the road under Zinedine Zidane.

The head-to-head record is evenly balanced with 96 victories for each, with Barcelona the more dominant side in the recent times until Real Madrid won the bragging rights with a 2-0 defeat at the Bernabeu earlier this year.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, let's look at how the rivals stack up in an enticing combined XI: (Formation: 4-2-1-3)

Note: Only players available for the clash have been selected.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Combined best XI

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Courtois has continued from where he left last season, registering three more clean

From being labeled one of the worst Real Madrid signings to keeping the most clean sheets and also winning the Zamora trophy for conceding the least goals, Courtois has come a long way in the last two years.

Advertisement

The towering Belgian was back to his shot-stopping best in the 2019/20 season, playing an instrumental role in helping Los Blancos win the league title, and has started the new campaign in the same vein.

Thibaut Courtois has won La Liga's 2019/20 best keeper award.



He becomes the first keeper in history to win the Zamora trophy with both Real Madrid and Atletico 👐 pic.twitter.com/zTGpWZ02tZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 19, 2020

Possessing an excellent positional sense and the ability to make wonderful reflex saves, Courtois will have to bring his best again on Saturday to keep out the likes of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, and Philippe Coutinho.