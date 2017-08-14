Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Player Ratings

The El Clasico was full of drama and goals: here's a look at the player ratings

@@masonmcdonagh by masonmcdonagh4 Player ratings 14 Aug 2017, 10:02 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Supercopa de Espana: 1st Leg

Real Madrid grabbed headlines once again in the battle between the two giants in Spain with the Galacticos winning 3-1 against arch rivals Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

The game was locked at 0-0 for the whole of the first half and remained that way until a slight mistake from Gerard Pique made it 1-0 when his deflection made its way over Ander Ter Stegen in the Barcelona goal.

Then came an onslaught from Barcelona who were determined to get level. Despite a miss from six yards from Sergio Busquets, they did from the penalty spot through Lionel Messi after Luis Suarez was brought down.

But they did not stay level for long, as two minutes later Cristiano Ronaldo cut in onto his right foot and rifled a shot into the top right corner, re-establishing Madrid’s lead. He proceeded to take his shirt off after the goal and received a booking.

He would then become angry for earning that initial booking as he received a second yellow card for what the ref deemed as a dive.

Marco Asensio then sealed the victory with a fabulous strike, rounding off a crazy, eventful El Clasico.

Here we look at player ratings from the first leg:

Barcelona

Ander Ter Stegen – 6/10

Ter Stegen made a shaky start giving the ball away and nearly gifting Madrid the opening goal but he settled and made a good save to deny Bale. Made some good saves and could do very little about two fantastic strikes and an own goal.

Aleix Vidal – 6/10

Vidal got into some great positions up the pitch on the right hand side but failed to deliver any good crosses or make something out of the positions he got into. Furthermore his performance seemed to die out as the game went on.

Samuel Umtiti – 6 /10

Defended very well and playing high up the pitch often intercepted passes to deny Madrid and joy going forward. The Frenchman looks extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet. But he and Pique struggled to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo when he came on rather than defending against Benzema who looked ineffective.

Gerard Pique – 6 /10

Played out of danger comfortably on numerous occasions and defended excellently to give Madrid a shortage of chances in the first half. However, in the second half he diverted Marcelo’s cross into his own net for the opener and him and Umtiti were carved open on numerous occasions on the counter attack.

Jordi Alba – 7/10

Alba used his pace effectively getting forward and threatening Carvajal in behind, played very well linking up with Messi. A wonderful last gasp block denied Real Madrid a 2-0 lead.

Sergio Busquets - 7/10

Broke up play well and recycled the ball usefully, was booked for some cynical shirt pulling but did his job well for the most part.

Ivan Rakitic – 6/10

Rakitic used the ball well but struggled to have much of an impact on the game.

Andres Iniesta – 6/10

Often helped Messi get into good positions but was certainly not one of Iniesta’s best performances in a Barca shirt.

Gerard Deulofeu – 5/10

Played poorly on his debut as he struggled to deliver any good crosses or threaten Carvajal from the left.

Lionel Messi – 8/10

Messi was, as usual, excellent. Drew many fouls from Madrid players and grew increasingly dangerous as the game went on. Eventually scoring Barcelona’s equaliser from the penalty spot after sustained pressure.

Luis Suarez – 7/10

Suarez was trying his upmost and making some good runs but lost it at times. Did well to earn Barcelona’s penalty for the equaliser but struggled to make any good goal scoring opportunities for himself.

Substitutions:

Denis Suarez – 7/10

Suarez made a huge impact and played better than Deulofeu did for 60 minutes. His energy was crucial and helped Barcelona pile on the pressure despite their loss.

Sergi Roberto -6/10

Roberto replaced Iniesta but didn’t do much more than his fellow Spaniard as he struggled to help Barcelona break down Madrid, even with 10 men.

Paco Alcacer – N/A – Alcacer came on for just 7 minutes and all that he seemingly did was argue with Carvajal.