Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Barcelona take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Montjuic on Sunday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview
Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have flattered to deceive so far this season. Los Blancos edged Celta Vigo to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have shown tremendous improvement under Hansi Flick this season. The Catalan outfit slumped to a damaging 4-3 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Real Madrid have a good historical record against Barcelona and have won 105 out of the 260 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Madrid's 103 victories.
- Barcelona have won each of their last three matches against Real Madrid in all competitions - they have achieved a run of four such games in a row on only one previous occasion in their history.
- Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches away from home against Barcelona in all competitions - as many victories as they had achieved in the 19 such games preceding this run.
- Barcelona have won all three of their matches against Real Madrid in all competitions so far this season and have scored 12 goals in the process.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction
Barcelona have thrived under Hansi Flick this season but will be hurting from their defeat at the hands of Inter Milan. Lamine Yamal has been a revelation for the hosts this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.
Real Madrid have failed to achieve a degree of consistency this season but have an excellent squad at their disposal. Barcelona have been the better team this season, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes