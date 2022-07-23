Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | Club Friendlies 2022

The Allegiant Stadium in Nevada bears witness to another edition of El Clasico this weekend as Barcelona lock horns with arch-rivals Real Madrid in an intriguing clash on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview

Barcelona finished in second place in the La Liga standings and have shown improvement under Xavi so far. The Catalan giants thrashed Inter Miami by a comfortable 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, won the La Liga title last season and have been in impeccable form over the past year. Los Blancos have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a slight historical edge over Barcelona and have won 100 of the 249 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Barcelona's 97 victories.

Barcelona managed only 73 points from their 38 matches in La Liga last season - their lowest tally in the competition in over 14 years.

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Barcelona and have won four of their last five matches against the Blaugrana in all competitions.

Barcelona did manage to hit back in their previous game, however, and registered an emphatic 4-0 victory against Real Madrid in March this year.

Barcelona have scored 10 goals in their three matches on their pre-season tour so far and have grown in stature over the past month.

Real Madrid scored 80 goals in their 38 La Liga games last season and won the league title by an impressive margin of 13 points.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction

Barcelona have impressive players in their ranks and have pulled off several surprises in the transfer market. The Catalans have shown tremendous improvement under Xavi and will look to be at their best in this match.

Real Madrid will be hurting from their previous Clasico defeat and will be intent on making amends this weekend. Barcelona have improved over the past month, however, and hold a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

