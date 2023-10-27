Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga features another edition of El Clasico this weekend as Xavi's Barcelona lock horns with arch-rivals Real Madrid in a crucial encounter at the Montjuic on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Blancos edged Braga to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Catalan outfit defeated Shakhtar Donetsk by a 2-1 scoreline in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a slight edge over Barcelona as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 102 out of the 254 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Barcelona's 100 victories.

Barcelona have won four of their last five matches against Real Madrid in all competitions but did lose their previous competitive game against Los Blancos in the Copa del Rey by a 4-0 scoreline.

Real Madrid have lost just one of their eight matches away from home in all competitions this season and have managed to win five of these matches.

Jude Bellingham is currently the leading goalscorer in La Liga and has scored an impressive eight goals for Los Blancos in the competition.

Barcelona have won each of their last five matches at home in La Liga and will look to extend their run in the competition this weekend.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been in excellent form in La Liga this season and have emerged as the early favourites to win the league title. Jude Bellingham has been in inspirational form for his side and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this weekend.

Barcelona have the home advantage this weekend but will likely have to make do with a depleted squad going into this game. Real Madrid are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes