Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th July 2023

The pre-season features a match between two of the biggest clubs in Europe this weekend as Barcelona lock horns with arch-rivals Real Madrid in a friendly encounter at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview

Barcelona finished at the top of the La Liga standings last season and have stepped up to the plate under Xavi so far. The Catalan outfit slumped to a disappointing 5-3 defeat at the hands of Arsenal last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the La Liga table last season and have not been at their best in recent months. Los Blancos eased past Manchester United by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a slight edge over Barcelona as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 102 out of the 254 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Barcelona's 100 victories.

Barcelona have dominated the friendly matches played between these two teams and have won 23 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams, with Real Madrid winning only six of these games.

Barcelona were defensively brilliant in La Liga last season and conceded only 20 goals in their 38 league games.

Real Madrid ended their La Liga season on a strong note this year and were unbeaten in their last three league games of the season, winning two of these matches.

Barcelona have won three of their last four matches against Real Madrid in all competitions but did lose their previous such game in the Copa del Rey by a 4-0 margin.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have made massive strides in the transfer market and will look to get one over their rivals this weekend. Jude Bellingham has been impressive for Los Blancos so far and will look to make his mark in this match.

Barcelona have a young squad at their disposal and will look to gear up their preparations after an inconsistent showing against Arsenal. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes