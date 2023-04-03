Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2023

The Copa del Rey features one of the biggest fixtures in Spanish football this week as Real Madrid lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in another edition of El Clasico at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have flattered to deceive over the course of their campaign. Los Blancos thrashed Real Valladolid by a 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive on the domestic front under Xavi. The Catalan outfit eased past Elche by a 4-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a slight historical edge over Barcelona and have won 101 out of the 253 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Barcelona's 100 victories.

Real Madrid have lost three of their 11 matches in La Liga in 2023 - only one defeat less than they had suffered in 2022.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Almeria in February this year.

Barcelona have won five of their last six matches against Real Madrid in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 3-1 margin in La Liga last year.

Robert Lewandowski is currently the top goalscorer in La Liga with 17 goals in 27 league matches, with Karim Benzema in second place with 14 goals to his name.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction

Barcelona have made massive strides under Xavi this season and will be intent on winning the domestic double. The Catalans won the first leg by a narrow 1-0 margin and will need to be at their best this week.

Real Madrid made a statement of intent over the weekend but have struggled to cope with their Catalan rivals in the recent past. With Barcelona missing a few key players this month, however, the two teams could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes