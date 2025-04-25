Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025 

The biggest game in club football takes place on Saturday as Barcelona and Real Madrid battle for glory in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio de La Cartuga.

Both sides are coming off 1-0 victories in La Liga in midweek to keep up what's looking like a title race that could go down to the wire. The Blaugrana were not at their most clinical against Mallorca, but Dani Olmo's goal in the opening seconds of the second half settled the contest.

Meanwhile, Arda Guler took advantage of a rare start as Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti made wholescale changes to his starting XI against Getafe. The Turkey international broke the deadlock with a stunning strike from distance in the 21st minute, and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Los Blancos, aiming to win a 21st Copa del Rey title, survived a scare from Real Sociedad, winning 5-3 on aggregate after extra time in the semi-final. Barca, meanwhile, edged out Atletico Madrid in a nine-goal thriller, claiming a 5-4 aggregate win.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 260th iteration of El Clasico. Real Madrid lead 105-102.

Their most recent clash in January saw Barca win 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The Blaugrana have won 22 of their last 27 games across competitions, losing one.

This will be the first El Clasico Copa del Rey final since 2014, which Madrid won 2-1.

Thirteen of Madrid's last 14 games across competitions have been decided by one-goal margins.

Only two of the last 26 Copa del Rey finals have been decided on penalties

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction

Barcelona have arguably been the most dominant side on the continent this season and are one of two sides in the running for a treble.

Hansi Flick is aiming to become the second manager to win European trebles with two different teams, Pep Guardiola being the other. The Blaugrana (31 titles) are the most successful side in Copa del Rey history but haven't won the tournament since 2021. They will have to do so without top scorer Robert Lewandowski who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Madrid, meanwhile, were on course for a memorable season a few weeks ago but have seen their campaign come crumbling. The Copa del Rey represents their most realistic shot at another trophy this season, as they are four points behind their arch-rivals in La Liga.

They suffered heavy thrashings in the last two El Clasicos, so manager Carlo Ancelotti seems set to depart the Bernabeu regardless of the result here. Expect Flick's side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Real Madrid

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

