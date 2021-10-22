Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The biggest fixture in La Liga is set to take the football world by storm this weekend as Barcelona lock horns with Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Spain's traditional arch-rivals are in transitional periods at the moment and will be intent on proving their mettle in this game.

Real Madrid have been fairly impressive under Carlo Ancelotti and ran riot against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday. Los Blancos do have a few defensive issues to solve at the moment and will need to be at their best in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have largely struggled under Ronald Koeman and have failed to build a distinctive winning streak so far this season. The Catalan giants have managed two consecutive victories after the international break, however, and will need to step up to the plate on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have a slight edge over Barcelona and have won 98 out of 246 matches played between the two teams. Barcelona have managed 96 victories against Real Madrid and will want to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga giants took place in April this year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Real Madrid. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos scored the goals on the day and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-D-D

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-W-W

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Team News

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Ansu Fati was benched against Dynamo Kyiv during the week and will likely start alongside Memphis Depay and Sergino Dest. Pedri and Martin Braithwaite are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

With Ronald Araujo also sidelined, Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia are set to feature in Barcelona's defence. Ousmane Dembele and Jordi Alba have made progress with their recoveries but might not feature in this game.

Injured: Pedri, Martin Braithwaite, Ronald Araujo

Doubtful: Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba

Suspended: None

Real Madrid have an excellent squad

Real Madrid

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior was exceptional in the UEFA Champions League and will present a formidable threat this weekend. With Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, and Isco yet to reach full fitness, Rodrygo is set to feature in the forward line.

Dani Ceballos is also injured and has been ruled out of El Clasico this weekend. Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casemiro have excelled against Barcelona in the past and will need to be at their best in this game.

Injured: Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale

Doubtful: Dani Carvajal, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Sergino Dest, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction

Barcelona have largely failed to impress under Ronald Koeman this season and cannot afford to lose this game. The Catalans were uninspiring against Dynamo Kyiv and will need to play out of their skins this weekend.

Real Madrid have shown flashes of brilliance this season but are prone to the occasional poor result. Both teams have problems to solve ahead of this game and are likely to play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid

