Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Spanish Super Cup, 5 Talking Points

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show as Real Madrid romped home to a 3-1 win over Barcelona in the first leg

14 Aug 2017

Ronaldo mimics Leo Messi's iconic celebration

Score: Barcelona 1 - 3 Real Madrid

Scorers: Messi (P) 77': Pique (OG) 50', Ronaldo 80', Asensio 90'

Red card: Ronaldo 82 (for taking off his shirt; and for diving - when there was genuine contact; doesn't excuse his reaction, though)

After a quiet first half, the season's first Clasico exploded to life in the second half in a thrill-a-minute ride that had everything - a Messi goal, a Ronaldo goal, a Ronaldo sending off, an Asensio screamer and a gem of a performance from that most beautiful player - Isco. Here are the 5 things we learned from the match.

P.S. Why in the name of all that is holy were Real Madrid not in white: I know they need to sell their third kits, but this was ridiculous. It's BLAUGRANA v LOS BLANCOS for crying out loud!!!

5. Isco's Disco is a delight to watch

See what I mean by the blue kit complaint?

We say this nearly every time he sets foot on a football pitch but watching Isco play is worth a hundred trips to the Louvre. Gliding across the glass as if on skates, rouletting past players with a panache that would have made his manager proud (Busquets was left clutching at thin air on more than one occasion), playing with his head up and passing the ball about immaculately (that pass for Ronaldo's goal was supreme), he's the perfect attacking midfielder - and he showed once again why Madrid were right to tie him down to a new contract that supposedly raises his release clause to an eye-watering €600 million

Just look at this, and keep looking at this:

The future of Spanish football is safe in the hands of Isco Alcaron... retire in peace, Andres

P.S. Can we all just give a standing ovation to Marco Asensio? The young man has now scored in his debut in the UEFA Super Cup, La Liga, Copa del Rey, UCL, and Spanish Super Copa. And last night's goal was an absolute peach: