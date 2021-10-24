Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Where to watch El Clasico in India, USA and UK | La Liga 2021-22

Spanish football is set to witness yet another edition of El Clasico this weekend as Barcelona and Real Madrid lock horns in an important La Liga clash at the Camp Nou on Sunday. The two Spanish giants are in periods of transition at the moment and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Real Madrid are in third place in the La Liga standings and have been impressive under Carlo Ancelotti this season. Los Blancos have suffered a few negative results in the league over the past month and will need to put their best foot forward this weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have struggled under Ronald Koeman and cannot afford another poor spree of results in the coming weeks. The Catalans dismissed Valencia in their previous league game but will be up against a formidable test at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Team News

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Ansu Fati was benched against Dynamo Kyiv during the week and will likely start alongside Memphis Depay and Sergino Dest. Pedri and Martin Braithwaite are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

With Ronald Araujo also sidelined, Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia are set to feature in Barcelona's defense. Ousmane Dembele and Jordi Alba have made progress with their recoveries but might not feature in this game.

Injured: Pedri, Martin Braithwaite, Ronald Araujo

Doubtful: Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba

Suspended: None

Real Madrid have an excellent squad

Real Madrid

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior were exceptional in the UEFA Champions League and will present a formidable threat this weekend. With Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Isco yet to reach full fitness, Rodrygo is set to feature in the forward line.

Dani Ceballos is also injured and has been ruled out of El Clasico this weekend. Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro have excelled against Barcelona in the past and will need to be at their best in this game.

Injured: Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale

Doubtful: Dani Carvajal, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid kick off?

India: 24th October 2021, at 7:45 PM

USA: 24th October 2021, at 10:15 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 9:15 AM (Central Standard Time), 7:15 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 24th October 2021, at 3:15 PM

Where and how to watch Barcelona and Real Madrid on TV?

India: MTV

USA: ESPN

UK: La Liga TV

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

India: Voot Select

USA: ESPN+

UK: Premier Player HD, Amazon Prime

