Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Spanish Super Cup 2022

The Spanish Super Cup features another edition of El Clasico this week as Barcelona take on arch-rivals Real Madrid in Riyadh on Wednesday. The two La Liga giants have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will go into this game with formidable squads.

Real Madrid are at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form this season. Los Blancos have already managed a convincing victory against the Blaugrana this season and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Catalan giants have shown improvement since Xavi's appointment and will need to play out of their skins to trouble their opponents on Wednesday.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Team News

Barcelona have a few injury concerns

Barcelona

Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong have recovered from their injuries but Sergi Roberto and Eric Garcia remain ruled out of this fixture. Pedri and Ferran Torres will travel with the squad but their participation in the match remains doubtful.

Ansu Fati is also included in the squad but might not be risked against Real Madrid this week. Barcelona will need to field their best possible team to stand a chance in this fixture.

Injured: Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia

Doubtful: Pedri, Ferran Torres, Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati

Suspended: None

Real Madrid have an excellent squad

Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is the only injury concern for Real Madrid at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema are in excellent form and will lead the line against Barcelona.

Eder Militao has held his own for Real Madrid and will partner David Alaba in Real Madrid's defence. Luka Modric, Casemiro, and Toni Kroos have plenty of experience against the Catalans and will feature in this game.

Injured: Gareth Bale

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid kick off?

India: 13th January 2022, at 12:30 AM

USA: 12th January 2022, at 2 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1 PM (Central Standard Time), 11 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 12th January 2022, at 7 PM

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV?

India: Only live stream available

USA: ESPN

UK: BT Sport 1

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

India: Jio TV

USA: ESPN+

UK: BT Sport

