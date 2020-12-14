Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediciton, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona's La Liga ambitions are on the line as they take on leaders Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

The Blaugrana are eighth in the table, nine points behind Sociedad. Real Sociedad's 26 points have come in 13 games, two more than Barca.

A win could effectively draw Barcelona level with Sociedad, having two games in hand, although a loss would be disastrous, with Messi and his teammates facing a 12-point deficit.

Having ceded top spot to Juventus in Group G of the UEFA Champions League with a 3-0 loss at home, Barcelona were left to rue things after being drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16. Juventus, meanwhile, were drawn against Porto.

In a similar vein, Real Sociedad's 1-1 draw away to Napoli lost them top spot in Group F, resulting in a knockout fixture against Manchester United.

Ronald Koeman's side faced off against bottom-three side Levante over the weekend, labouring to a 1-0 win that came courtesy of Lionel Messi.

Real Sociedad experienced their sixth consecutive draw in all competitions with a 1-1 stalemate against Eibar. Ander Barrenetxea's wonder-goal from range gave Sociedad the lead in the 20th minute, only for Sergi Enrich's equalizer in the sixth minute to ensure a stalemate in the Gipuzkoa Basque derby.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Barcelona have won eight of their last 10 games against Real Sociedad in all competitions, drawing the other two. The Basque side's last win over the Blaugrana came in the 2015-16 season, a 1-0 win at the Anoeta.

Barcelona drew 2-2 at the Anoeta last season in December, before executing a narrow 1-0 win at home in March of this year thanks to a late penalty from Leo Messi.

Barcelona form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Real Sociedad form guide: D-D-D-D-D

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Team News

Barcelona

You weren't the only ones ... https://t.co/J2c67ZruBr — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 14, 2020

Ronald Koeman has no fresh injury concerns to deal with, nor are any of his injured stars close to a return. Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele will miss this game.

Ronald Araujo's competent performance should mean that he will continue alongside the out-of-form Clement Lenglet at the back. Despite Pedri impressing against Levante, Sergio Busquets is expected to retain his place in midfield.

Injuries: Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembele

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Real Sociedad

Advertisement

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil has plenty of injury concerns, with Mikel Oyarzabal and Aritz Elustondo out with injury, alongside Luca Sangalli. Asier Illarramendi and Miguel Angel Moya are both nearing returns but are fitness doubts.

David Silva returned against Eibar and is expected to start for the Basque side, with Nacho Monreal also likely to feature from the beginning.

Injuries: Mikel Oyarzabal, Aritz Elustondo, Luca Sangalli, Jon Guridi, Alex Sola

Doubtful: Asier Illarramendi, Miguel Angel Moya

Suspensions: None

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Predicted Lineups

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK); Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann; Martin Braithwaite

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro (GK); Joseba Zaldua, Robin Le Normand, Modibo Sagnan, Nacho Monreal; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva; Cristian Portu, Willian Jose, Ander Barrenetxea

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Despite the losses to Cadiz and Juventus, Barcelona have shown signs of resurgence, although Real Sociedad are stiff opposition at the best of times. Injuries have hurt Sociedad of late, although David Silva's return should aid Willain Jose in front of goal.

Lionel Messi is often the deciding factor in many games, and the Argentinian could rescue Ronald Koeman yet again. We expect a narrow win for Barcelona at home.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad