Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad take on Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Montjuic on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Blaugrana played out a 4-4 draw against Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 35 out of the last 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's eight victories.

Barcelona have won 25 of their last 26 matches at home against Real Sociedad and have won 20 out of their last 21 such games in the competition since the turn of the century.

Real Sociedad have won two of their last four matches against Barcelona in La Liga - one more victory than they had managed in the 16 such games preceding this run.

Barcelona have found the back of the net in each of their last 37 matches at home against Real Sociedad in La Liga and have scored a total of 87 goals in these games.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Barcelona have excellent players in their ranks and have come together as a formidable attacking unit under Hansi Flick. Lamine Yamal has been sensational for the Catalans and will look to make his mark this week.

Real Sociedad can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best this season. Barcelona are the better tea at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Real Sociedad

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

