Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2023

The Copa del Rey returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important quarterfinal fixture at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. La Real eased past Rayo Vallecano by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive on the domestic front this season. The Catalan outfit edged Getafe to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 32 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's six victories.

Real Sociedad are on a winning streak of six matches in all competitions at the moment and have conceded only one goal during this period.

Real Sociedad are on the longest active winning streak in La Liga at the moment with five consecutive victories and last dropped points in the league in a 1-1 draw against Valencia in November last year.

Barcelona have the best defence in La Liga this season and have conceded only six goals in their 17 matches in the competition so far.

Barcelona are on an 11-match unbeaten streak in all competitions at the moment, with their previous defeat coming against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League in October last year.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Barcelona have been in impressive form since their Champions League exit and have shown marked improvement under Xavi. The likes of Ansu Fati and Raphinha have a point to prove and will need to step up this week.

Real Sociedad have been excellent over the past year but will have their work cut out for them on Wednesday. Barcelona are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Real Sociedad

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ansu Fati to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes