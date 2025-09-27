Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at Montjuic on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side edged Mallorca to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Blaugrana eased past Real Oviedo by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 36 out of the last 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's eight victories.

Barcelona have lost two of their last five matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga - twice as many defeats as they had suffered in the 16 such games preceding this run.

Real Sociedad have lost 26 of their last 27 matches away from home against Barcelona in La Liga, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in May 2023.

Barcelona have found the back of the net in each of their last 38 matches at home against Real Sociedad in La Liga and have scored a total of 91 goals in these games.

Barcelona have found the back of the net in each of their last 26 La Liga games.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Barcelona have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on making the most of Real Madrid's defeat this weekend. Ferran Torres has been excellent for the Catalans so far and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Real Sociedad have struggled in this fixture in the recent past and have a point to prove in this match. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Real Sociedad

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

