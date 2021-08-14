Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona begin their 2021-22 La Liga campaign with a crucial fixture this weekend as they take on Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Barcelona will have to adapt to the post-Messi era this year and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Real Sociedad have been impressive in recent years and will look to secure Champions League qualification this season. The Basque side can pack a punch on its day and will want to step up in this game.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have flattered to deceive in La Liga and will look to win the league this year. The Catalan giants have impressive players in their ranks and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a predictably impressive record against Real Sociedad and have won 21 matches out of 31 games played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have managed five victories against Barcelona and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 6-1 victory for Barcelona. Real Sociedad suffered on the day because of their open style of play and will likely put up a more robust front this weekend.

Barcelona form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Real Sociedad form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Team News

Memphis Depay could start against Real Sociedad

Barcelona

Memphis Depay, Rey Manaj, and Eric Garcia have been registered for La Liga and are available for selection. Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are currently recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Oscar Mingueza

Doubtful: Frenkie de Jong

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Mat Ryan, and Diego Rico are injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal are also yet to hit full fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Mat Ryan, Diego Rico

Doubtful: Igor Zubeldia, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Neto; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Pedri; Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite

🙏 This weekend on CULERS...

😀 Are you ready? — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 14, 2021

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Asier Illarramendi; Ander Guevara, David Silva, Diego Llorente, Portu; Alexander Isak

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Barcelona have transitioned as a squad under Ronald Koeman and will now have to reclaim the La Liga crown from Atletico Madrid. The likes of Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann can be exceptional on their day and will have to seize the initiative this year.

Real Sociedad have troubled Barcelona in the past and will want to pull off an upset this weekend. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Real Sociedad

