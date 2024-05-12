Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Sociedad take on Xavi's Barcelona side at the Montjuic on Monday. The Blaugrana have been inconsistent in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this game.

Real Sociedad are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. La Real eased past Las Palmas by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The Catalan side slumped to a shock 4-2 defeat at the hands of Girona last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 34 out of the last 49 matches played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have managed seven victories against Barcelona and will look to close the gap on Monday.

Barcelona form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Real Sociedad form guide: W-L-D-D-W

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Team News

Barcelona

Gavi and Alejandro Balde have sustained long-term injuries and will not be included in the squad. Frenkie de Jong is also struggling with his fitness and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie de Jong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad

Aihen Munoz, Igor Zubeldia, and Aritz Elustondo are currently injured and will not play a part this weekend. Hamari Traore has made progress with his recovery and could feature in this game.

Injured: Aihen Munoz, Igor Zubeldia, Aritz Elustondo, Martin Merquelanz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remiro; Odriozola, Le Normand, Pacheco, Galan; Benat, Mendez, Merino; Oyarzabal, Becker, Kubo

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Barcelona have a young squad at their disposal and have made progress under Xavi this season. The likes of Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Real Sociedad can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency this season. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Real Sociedad