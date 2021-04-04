Barcelona vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

La Liga action returns to the Camp Nou as Barcelona take on Real Valladolid in a round 29 clash on Monday.

Barcelona are four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, with Real Madrid leapfrogging them into second place earlier this weekend.

Real Valladolid, meanwhile, are in a relegation battle, just three points clear of 18th-placed Huesca.

The international break came at the wrong time for Ronald Koeman, who saw his Barcelona side gather steam in the La Liga title race.

Following their UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of PSG, the Blaugrana hammered Huesca 4-1 at home, before eviscerating Real Sociedad 6-1 at the Anoeta.

Real Valladolid continued their unbeaten run in March, defeating Getafe 2-1 at home before a goalless draw away to Osasuna.

There was heartbreak in store for Pucela as Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bono equalized in injury time to make it 1-1 and deny Valladolid a much-needed win.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Barcelona have won eight of their last nine games against Real Valladolid. The minnows' only victory over the Blaugrana this decade came in the 2013-14 season, a 1-0 win at the Estadio Jose Zorilla.

The two teams last met in December, with Barcelona running out comfortable 3-0 winners in Valladolid.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: D-D-W-D-L

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid Team News

Barcelona

Gerard Pique has returned to training with the group, but Ronald Koeman may opt not to risk him with El Clasico up next. Frenkie de Jong and Lionel Messi will be suspended against Real Madrid if they pick up a yellow card against Valladolid, so the duo may be rested.

Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo are back fit, but Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati remain injured. Neto is a doubt for this game, but was unlikely to feature anyway.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Gerard Pique, Neto

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid

Sergio Gonzalez will have an absolute headache coming up with a starting XI for this game. The Valladolid boss may have up to 12 players unavailable, after a COVID-19 outbreak affected five of his playing squad.

Fabio Orellana has been suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Sevilla. Kenan Kodro should replace Shon Weissman in attack if he does not recover in time for this game.

Injured: Jota, Kiko Olivas, Raul Carnero

COVID-19: Roberto, Joaquin Fernandez, Luis Perez, Michel Herrero, Kike Perez

Doubtful: Jawad El Yamik, Fede San Emeterio, Shon Weissman

Suspended: Fabio Orellana

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (GK); Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet; Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Jordi Alba; Antoine Griezmann, Martin Brathwaite, Ousmane Dembele

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip (GK); Saidy Janko, Bruno Gonzalez, Javi Sanchez, Lucas Olaza; Oscar Plano, Roque Mesa, Ruben Alcaraz, Toni Villa; Kenan Kodro, Sergi Guardiola

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Real Valladolid have only one win from their last 11 games, so it's extremely unlikely that they will trouble Barcelona. The Blaugrana may opt to rest Leo Messi but they still have the firepower of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele to count on.

We expect an absolute goal-fest, with Barcelona romping home for another comfortable win.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Real Valladolid