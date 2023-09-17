Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19th 2023

Barcelona will entertain Royal Antwerp at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in their UEFA Champions League campaign opener on Tuesday.

The hosts are playing in the competition for the 20th consecutive season while it is the first appearance in the group stage for the visitors. The visitors booked their place in the group via the playoffs, defeating AEK Athens 3-1 on aggregate.

The hosts resumed their La Liga campaign following the international break with a comprehensive 5-0 home win over Real Betis on Saturday. Robert Lewandowski scored for the third game in a row while Joao Felix opened his goalscoring account for the club.

The visitors also marked their return from the international break with a win as they eased past Westerlo with a 3-0 away victory. Vincent Janssen was on the scoresheet, taking his tally in the Belgian Pro League to five goals.

Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice thus far, with both meetings taking place in the erstwhile Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in the 1965-66 season. Both teams recorded home wins, though the hosts progressed to the next round on aggregate.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, winning four of their five games thus far. At home, they have a 100% record, winning two games with an aggregate score of 7-0.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in all competitions this season, with that defeat coming in their away game at Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League.

The hosts have secured just two wins in their last eight Champions League outings while suffering four defeats in that period. They have not fared any better at home, with four defeats and two wins in their last eight games as well.

Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

The Blaugrana have won four games in a row, scoring 13 goals while conceding four times in that period. Xavi does not have any major absences apart from Pedri. Ronald Araujo is said to be fit but is likely to be benched in this match. Barcelona's squad depth will be helpful in this game as they are likely to make a few changes from the 5-0 win on Saturday.

The Reds are making their first appearance in the group stage of the Champions League, though they played in the first round of the erstwhile European Cup in 1957 against Real Madrid. They are led by former Barca midfielder Mark van Bommel, who won the Champions League with them in 2006.

He does not have any major absentees apart from Björn Engels, who is a long-term absentee, and Sam Vines, who was accidentally left out of Antwerp's squad list for the competition. Vines is also injured at the moment.

Considering the current form of the reigning Spanish champions and their better record in the Champions League, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Royal Antwerp

Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score or assist any time - Yes