Barcelona vs Talleres Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2024 

Barcelona SC welcome Talleres Cordoba to Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha for a Copa Libertadores clash on Wednesday (April 10th).

The home side are coming off a comfortable 4-0 thrashing of Deportivo Cuenca at the same venue in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. Anibal Chala, Francisco Fydriszewski, Braian Oyola and Janner Corozo scored to guide their side to victory.

Talleres, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Independiente Rivadavia in the Argentine Primera Division. Federico Castro and Gustavo Bou scored first half goals to ensure the two sides canceled each other out.

La T will now turn their focus to the continental competition, where their opening game in the Libertadores resulted in a 2-1 home win over Sao Paulo. Barcelona, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Cobresal.

The stalemate left them joint-second in Group B on one point. Talleres lead the way with three points.

Barcelona vs Talleres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Talleres are unbeaten in their last nine games across competitions (five wins).

Barcelona have won just one of their last five games (three draws).

Talleres have won just one of their last five away competitive games (three draws).

Talleres have failed to score in just one of their last 14 games across competitions.

Barcelona vs Talleres Prediction

Barcelona were unlucky not to have claimed maximum points in their opening game against Cobresal last week. They dominated proceedings for most of the game and created more chances. They led until the dying embers before they conceded a late equalizer.

Talleres are the early pacesetters in the group, having claimed maximum points against Sao Paulo despite not being the better side on the day. They had just three shots on goal and an XG of 0.78 compared to the 0.95 of their visitors but were more clinical. Walter Ribonetto's side are also in form and sit fourth in the Argentina league, having not lost a game since February.

Both sides are in need of three points for different reasons, with the hosts seeking their first win, while Talleres would steer further clear at the summit with victory. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Barcelona 1-1 Tallares

Barcelona vs Talleres Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Under 9.5 corner kicks