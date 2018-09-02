Barcelona vs Tottenham: A True Test Of Barcelona's Strength and Determination

Valverde Pictured During a Training Session at the Ciutat Esportiva

The draw for the Champions League spewed endless mouth-watering fixtures to look forward to. FC Barcelona was pitted against Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven. Barcelona's transfer business has been astute. The team looks to be well rounded, complete with a stronger bench strength when compared to the last couple of years. Lionel Messi, during his speech at the Gamper, revealed of his desire and determination to bring the CL Trophy Back To The Blaugrana. Make no mistake, he is a Man On a Mission this season.

A legendary wrestler once said: "To Be The Man, You've got to beat the Man". Similarly, to be the Champions of Europe, You've got to go through the toughest, meanest, strongest squads the best of Europe have to offer. After the debacle against Roma last year, This year's group fixtures provides the Blaugrana with a couple of strong ties to get through. Barcelona vs Tottenham.

In Spurs, the Catalans face a well oiled, organised side in their own right. They have been playing an entertaining brand of football. With the likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Hugo Lloris, Lucas Moura, Jan Vertonghen, Dele Alli amongst others, they have a squad that can go toe to toe with the current Barcelona squad.

Pochettino During Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur. Matchday 3 of the Premier League

At Tottenham, Pochettino melds his own tactical edge coupling the brute attacking physicality of the general English football that the teams are known to play. A Result of which they now play with the creativity of a disciplined, astute, well-organised midfield set up complimented by the added use of fullbacks in advanced roles. One cannot associate their gameplay with a single brand, as each aspect of their gameplay have been refined and adapted to the set of players that they have.

Spurs will be looking to go further in this Year's Champions League

But Spurs have failed to impress at the European levels in the past but that all count for nothing anymore. Underestimating an Opponent can prove to be the downfall for one team (Cules need to look no further than the Debacle at Roma last year..The Horror!!!!). Spurs topped a group consisting of Real Madrid CF, Borussia Dortmund. They also gave Juventus a run for their money in the Round of 16 tie.

Although Barcelona Have a Pretty Decent Track Record against The English Sides, Spurs will prove to be a different ballgame altogether. They have a lethal striker in Harry Kane who will bury those chances if given enough space. Kane vs Umtiti will be a battle to watch out for. Eriksen's Creativity and Dele Alli's Explosiveness is also a huge boost to Spurs' chances this season. Lucas Moura's looking in fine form after that double against United. In Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld they have some of the best defenders. If Spurs are on song, then there is absolutely zero room for error from Barcelona that night.

Valverde's Tactical ability will be coming into the spotlight. A negative, defensive approach like the one against Roma will not come to be handy against the fast pace game of this Spurs' Side. Barcelona are lucky to have Lionel Messi amongst our ranks. But, if they are to get through this test, then every member of the squad will have to deliver. With only one recognised striker left in Luis Suarez, Barcelona fans will be hoping that El Pistolero comes to the party and is firing on all cylinders. Dembele has started the season brightly with two match-winning goals. There is still room for improvement though. Coutinho will be playing his first full season for Barcelona in the Champions League and he too will be detrimental in the team's chances of winning not just the group, but the tournament as well.

Another intriguing layer is Pochettino's allegiance to his ex-club and Barcelona's city rivals RCD Espanyol. It's sure to add a lot of spice to this tie. Couple that along with an intriguing set of on-field battles to look forward to, the two matches these teams play against each other are rightly touted as one of the must-watch ties of this year's group stages.

With the Captain Determined to get his hands on the trophy this year, it's time for the team to stand up and fight!!!

Cules around the world have faith in the team that they will stand up and get rid of the ghosts of the past as Barcelona begin their quest for glory in this Year's Champions League. ' Visca el Barca'.