Barca's concerns over the poor state of the Wembley Grass.

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Preview
490   //    03 Oct 2018, 21:38 IST

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga

According to a Marca author Moises Llorens, defensive issues apart, Barcelona now has another concern ahead of their Champions League clash against Tottenham in London – the Wembley playing surface.

After an unusually hot summer in England, the grass at Wembley has been left damaged, sun-burnt and with a considerable amount of bald patches. To be specific, a surface like this isn't what the Spanish side is quite used to, as the rough grass will only stop the ball from rolling any further or just simply create problems for the defenders. Tottenham on the other side is quite used to playing on this particular terrain, as their previous matches have given them a hold on the conditions.

Ernesto Valverde’s side will have to try to get to grips with the poor surface this Tuesday evening in a training session at Wembley ahead of the match on Wednesday. UEFA officials have already taken note of the state of the playing surface for their final match report and will keep an eye on any problems created by the conditions.

But the Spaniards aren't the only ones with important concerns as the Spurs side is dealing with an unwanted 'Player deficit'. To illustrate, some of the important names in the form of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Serg Aurier, Moussa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen are going to be benched due to injuries and suspensions. Given the fact that the burden now lies upon Harry Kane, H.M Son, and Lucas Moura, the Tottenham side could be struggling all over the field.

Barcelona, simultaneously, will be looking forward to fixing the flaws with their series of draws and losses that they have had in their last 3 matches. Although, a defeat faced by Inter Milan will be one of the reasons why Tottenham will give it all against the European giants.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Harry Kane Football Highlights Football News Premier League Teams
Ninad Singh
ANALYST
