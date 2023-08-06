Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th August 2023

The Joan Gamper Trophy features a clash between two massive European teams this week as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an intriguing fixture at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur finished in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The North London outfit eased past Shakhtar Donetsk by a 5-1 margin this week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, won the La Liga title last season and have been in exceptional form over the past year. The Catalan giants edged AC Milan to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

Tottenham Hotspur conceded 63 goals from their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - more than any other team in the top 14 of the league table.

Barcelona were defensively brilliant in La Liga last season and conceded only 20 goals in their 38 league games.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their four matches against Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions but have managed to keep only one clean sheet during this period.

The last two matches played between the two teams took place in the UEFA Champions League in 2018 and produced a total of eight goals, with Barcelona scoring five of these goals.

Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Barcelona have an excellent squad at their disposal and have made a few impressive additions to their ranks in the transfer market. The likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu seem to have found their feet at the club and will look to make their mark this week.

Tottenham Hotspur can pack a punch on their day and were in impressive attacking form against Shakhtar Donetsk. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes