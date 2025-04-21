Barcelona vs Universitario Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2025 

Barcelona and Universitario de Deportes trade tackles in a Copa Libertadores clash on Tuesday at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.

The hosts will look to build on their 1-0 victory over El Nacional at the same venue in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro over the weekend. Octavio Rivero's 53rd-minute strike had settled the contest.

Universitario, meanwhile, saw off Binacional 3-1 away in the Peruvian Liga 1 Apertura. Jose Rivera and Jairo Concha scored in the first half to give Universitario a 2-0 lead at the break. Concha assisted Hugo Ancajima for the third in the 58th minute, while Marlon Torres bagged a consolation for Binacional.

Los Cremas now shift their focus to the continent, where their last game was a 1-0 defeat at Independiente del Valle. Barcelona SC, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at River Plate.

The draw left them in second spot in Group B with four points from two games, while Universitario are last on zero points.

Barcelona vs Universitario Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were paired in the qualifiers for the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Barcelona progressed with a 3-0 aggregate victory following a 2-0 home and 1-0 away win.

Eight of Barcelona's last nine competitive games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Four of Universitario's last five games have witnessed both sides score.

Brcelona have won four of their last five home games, losing one.

Universitario's last five games have produced under 8.5 corners.

Barcelona vs Universitario Prediction

Barcelona SC left Buenos Aires with a valuable point a fortnight ago despite conceding a fourth-minute penalty against River Plate. Segundo Castillo's side will look to build on that with a win in front of their fans and enter this game as the favourites.

Universitario, meanwhile, are yet to register their first points of the campaign. However, both defeats came by lone-goal margins, highlighting how competitive they have been so far.

Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim maximum points with a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Barcelona 1-0 Universitario

Barcelona vs Universitario Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

