Barcelona vs Valladolid: Predicted Lineups, Fantasy Football tips and Dream 11 Team

Barcelona will play the 15th match of this edition of La Liga against Valladolid on 25th August Saturday. Barcelona is at the second position of this La Liga season while Valladolid is at the thirteenth position.

Barcelona will be very confident after defeating Alaves in their season opener of this La Liga and will be looking for another victory when they face Valladolid. Lionel Messi scored 2 goals in the season opener and along with him Philippe Coutinho also scored a goal, who came as a substitute.

Valladolid played their season opener against Girona which ended in a draw, they will also look for a win over the defending La Liga champions Barca. Let's have a look at the Predicted Starting Lineups and Fantasy Cricket Tips ahead of this encounter:

Match Date and Day: 25th August, Saturday.

Match Time: 21:15 Local Time.

Match Venue: Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain.

Head to Head: They both have played a total of 11 games with each other, out of which Barcelona has won 9 games, Valladolid has won a single game and rest ended in a draw.

Last 5 Matches:

Barcelona - D, L, L, W, W

Valladolid - W, W, L, L, D

Predicted Starting Lineups :

Barcelona:

Starting Lineup: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (GK), Nelson Cabral Semedo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti , Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi (C).

Team Squad: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Denis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Arthur, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi (C), Ousmane Dembele, Rafinha, Jasper Cillessen, Malcom, Clement Lenglet, Paco Alcacer, Jordi Alba, Munir El Haddadi, Sergi Roberto, Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti, Thomas Vermaelen, Carles Alena and Sergi Samper.

Valladolid:

Starting Lineup: Jordi Masip (GK), Javier Moyano Lujano (C), Kiko, Fernando Calero, Nacho, Borja, Ruben Alcaraz, Jose Agustin Mauri, Anuar Mohamed Tuhami, Laureano Antonio Villa Suarez and Christopher Ramos De La Flor.

Team Squad: Jordi Masip, Alberto Guitian, Moises Delgado, Javier Moyano Lujano (C), Kiko, Luis Miguel, Fernando Calero, Ivi Lopez, Borja Fernandez, Nacho, Duje Cop, Oscar Plano, Borja, Javi Moyano, Jesus Regal, Ruben Alcaraz, Leo Suarez, Daniel Verde, Enes Unal, Antonio Cotan, Jose Agustin Mauri, Sergio Gallardo, Antonio Sacramenro, Anuar Mohamed Tuhami, Miguel Alfonso, David Mayoral, Laureano Antonio Villa Suarez and Christopher Ramos De La Flor.

Fantasy Football Tips and Dream 11 :

#Team 1 :

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Defender: Gerard Pique, Javier Moyano Lujano and Kiko.

MidFielder: Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele and Antonio Villa.

Striker: Christopher Ramos, Luis Suarez (VC) and Lionel Messi (C)

#Team 2 :

Goalkeeper: Jordi Masip.

Defender: Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Javier Moyano Lujano and Kiko.

MidFielder: Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Philippe Coutinho (VC) and Antonio Villa.

Striker: Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi (C).

Key Players To choose as Captain and Vice-Captain :

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Philippe Coutinho, Jordi Masip, Ousmane Dembele, Gerard Pique and Javier Moyano.