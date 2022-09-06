Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Viktoria Plzen take on Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday. The home side is in impressive form at the moment and holds the upper hand going into this game.

Viktoria Plzen are in second place in the Czech First League and have been impressive so far this season. The away side edged Liberec to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will need to work hard to take something away from this match.

Barcelona are in second place in the La Liga standings and have grown in stature under Xavi this year. The Catalan giants eased past Sevilla by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a predictably flawless record against Victoria Plzen and have won both the matches that have been played between the two teams. Victoria Plzen have never defeated Barcelona in an official fixture and will look to create history in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2011 and ended in a 4-0 victory for Barcelona. Viktoria Plzen struggled on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Barcelona form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Viktoria Plzen form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen Team News

Barcelona have a good squad

Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong came on as a substitute over the weekend and could start in place of Gavi this week. Barcelona have no discnerible injury concerns at the moment and could make some changes to their starting lineup.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Viktoria Plzen need to win this game

Viktoria Plzen

Petr Pejsa is recovering from a long-term injury at the moment and has been rule out of this match. The Czech side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its starting lineup and will need to field its best team in this fixture.

Injured: Petr Pejsa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski

Viktoria Plzen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jindrich Stanek; Vaclav Jemelka, Ludek Pernica, Lukas Hejda, Libor Holik; Lukas Kalvach, Pavel Bucha; Jan Sykora, Jan Kopic, Jhon Mosquera; Tomas Chory

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

Barcelona have been in excellent form this season and will be intent on starting their Champions League campaign on a positive note. Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele have been lethal in La Liga and will look to make their mark this week.

Viktoria Plzen were outdone by the best Barcelona side in history over a decade ago and will need a miracle to stand a chance in this match. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-0 Viktoria Plzen

