Barcelona vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Montjuic on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side eased past Leganes by a 3-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have won the La Liga title and have been exceptional under Hansi Flick this season. The Blaugrana secured a title-winning 2-0 victory against Espanyol in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Villarreal and have won 32 out of the last 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's nine victories.

Barcelona have won 18 of their last 23 matches against Villarreal in La Liga and have found the back of the net in 22 of these games.

Villarreal have won two of their last three matches away from home against Barcelona in La Liga - they had won only one of the 19 such games preceding this run.

The two teams have scored a total of 21 goals in their last three matches against each other in La Liga, with Barcelona scoring 12 of these goals.

Barcelona have won their 12th La Liga title in the 21st century - only one fewer than the rest of the teams combined.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 17 matches in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since April 2021.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Prediction

Barcelona have thrived on the domestic front this season and will likely rotate their squad this weekend. Lamine Yamal was exceptional yet again against Espanyol and will to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Villarreal have troubled Barcelona in the past and can pull off an upset on their day. Barcelona are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Villarreal

Barcelona vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

