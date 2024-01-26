Barcelona vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024

Spanish football returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Villarreal take on Xavi's Barcelona side in an important La Liga encounter at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have flattered to deceive so far this season. The away side played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Mallorca last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Catalan giants crashed out of the Copa del Rey after a 4-2 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

The Blaugrana remain in the title race alongside the likes of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Girona but have a massive deficit to overcome to push for the league crown. The Catalan side has stuttered with alarming regularity so far and has a point to prove in fixture.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Villarreal and have won 31 out of the last 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's eight victories.

Barcelona have conceded a total of 24 goals in their 20 matches in La Liga so far this season - the highest such tally among the top six teams in the competition at the moment.

Villarreal are winless in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 3-2 margin in a La Liga match against Celta Vigo last month.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Prediction

Barcelona have not been at their best this season and have a massive task on their hands in the coming months. The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Villarreal are in poor form at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Villarreal

Barcelona vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes