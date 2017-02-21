Barcelona want Premier League manager to replace Luis Enrique

Barcelona are lining up a move for Mauricio Pochettino according to the Mirror. The English publication report that the Catalan giants have the Tottenham manager in their list of 5 best possible replacements for Luis Enrique.

Spanish media report that Barcelona will be parting ways with Luis Enrique at the end of the season. The players have reportedly lost faith in the manager and want him to leave.

Barcelona are having a very bad season so far. The performance of Barcelona as a team have been dismal this season with individual brilliance needed for them to scrape out results.

They are a point behind Real Madrid in the La Liga, but Los Blancos have played two games less when compared to the Catalan giants. Even in Barcelona's last match against Leganes, they needed Messi to score a late penalty to win 2-1 at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, they are on the verge of being knocked out after a shocking first leg thrashing at Paris Saint-German. The French club outplayed the Spanish side in all departments and walked away with a 4-0 win.

Pochettino is doing a great job at White Hart Lane right now. He's transformed them from a team chasing for a Europa league spot to title contenders in the Premier League within 3 seasons.

Barcelona want a manager who is young and someone who has his own style of play. The Argentine extended his contract with Tottenham until 2021 in May 2016 but could leave if he lands a top job in European football.

Spurs finished 3rd last season and are on course to finish in the Top 4 once again this season. The former Southampton and Espanyol manager was also Sir Alex Ferguson's pick to replace Louis van Gaal at Manchester United.

The Catalan club also have eyes on Jorge Sampaoli, Ronald Koeman and Jurgen Klopp. Sampaoli is doing a great job at Sevilla while their former player, Koeman managed well at Southampton and is now having a great first season at Everton.

Messi reportedly wants Sampaoli or Guardiola to take over at Camp Nou but the board are keen on appointing Koeman or Klopp instead. The Argentine superstar is also said to have phoned Guardiola and pleaded him to return to the club.

Barcelona may end up parting ways with Enrique and make a move for Pochettino. The Spaniard is expected to make a decision on his future after Barcelona's 2nd leg tie vs PSG.

Pochettino has played and managed Barcelona's derby-rivals, Espanyol and so, it's difficult to see him take over at Camp Nou. He himself has laughed off speculation of a move to Barcelona in the past.