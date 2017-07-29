Reports: Barcelona want Neymar to be replaced by Tottenham Hotspur superstar

Lionel Messi and Barcelona have identified an appropriate replacement for the Brazilian star.

29 Jul 2017

Messi identifies Neymar's replacement

Over the last couple of weeks, speculation over Neymar's future has intensified significantly. Latest developments suggest that the Brazilian superstar could indeed bid farewell to the Catalan giants with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona officials have made it abundantly clear that they would like to retain the flamboyant 25-year old. However, the club has admitted that they will not keep the winger against his will and have resigned to the possibility of selling him, should he choose to leave.

The Spanish giants have reportedly identified a potential replacement in the form of Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli.

The Neymar - PSG transfer saga has been the talk of the world for the last month or so, with Unai Emery's side reportedly willing to trigger the striker's exorbitant release clause of nearly £200 million. Neymar further added fuel to the fire after storming off the ground in the middle of a Barcelona training session, following a heated altercation with team-mate and new signing, Nelson Semedo.

The Brazilian has also allegedly cancelled a scheduled commercial visit to China, claiming to be busy dealing with the transfer. With his departure seemingly imminent, reports suggest that Barcelona have now set their sight on Dele Alli, after Lionel Messi apparently claimed to prefer him over the Catalan side's other prospects.

The Spanish side, who finished only 3 points behind champions Real Madrid last season, will be gutted if and when Neymar leaves and will undeniably require an able replacement. Manager Ernesto Valverde has witnessed his side being linked with the likes of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

However, both English sides have expressed reluctance in allowing their star players to leave for the Blaugrana, resulting in the emergence of Dele Alli as a new target.

Lionel Messi reportedly believes that the 21-year old would suit Barcelona's style of play more than any of the other suitors. The Englishman, who netted 22 goals in 50 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions, has been in splendid form and could indeed prove to be a solution to Valverde's woes.

Neymar's potential migration to France will see him leave behind a big void and even bigger shoes to be filled on the left of Barcelona's famed attack. While Dele Alli will undoubtedly relish the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi for one of the best teams in the world, it is a completely different matter of whether he will be able to cope and succeed at that level.

Could MSN really transition to MSA? Only time will tell.