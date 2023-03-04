Barcelona want ‘very dizzying’ offer to sell 26-year-old star - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie is reportedly the subject of transfer interest from Premier League clubside Tottenham this summer.

Although the Catalan giants aren't too keen on selling the Ivorian star, it is reported that they could change their stance should they receive a 'dizzy offer' for his signature.

Kessie was among a host of first-team players who were signed by Barcelona ahead of this season during a very active 2022 summer transfer window.

However, the 26-year-old midfielder has since struggled to make a strong impact in the Barca team under Xavi Hernandez.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca Franck Kessie is silencing his critics. He was the second best passer, after Koundé. The message is clear: don't expect him to be an exceptional player, but never question his commitment & effort. Franck Kessie is silencing his critics. He was the second best passer, after Koundé. The message is clear: don't expect him to be an exceptional player, but never question his commitment & effort. @sport 🚨 Franck Kessie is silencing his critics. He was the second best passer, after Koundé. The message is clear: don't expect him to be an exceptional player, but never question his commitment & effort. @sport https://t.co/v2CkM47Xz6

Kessie has also struggled to get much-needed game time during the 2022-23 season. He has so far played just 515 minutes in La Liga this season.

As such, there were even speculations that the midfielder could leave during the January transfer window, however, Barca opted to keep hold of the Ivorian.

Kessie is also expected to play a key role in helping Xavi's team finish the second half of the 2022-23 football campaign on a strong foot.

However, that hasn't put off potential suitors from being linked with the Ivory international ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Spurs are one of the club's that have maintained a strong interest in the 26-year-old midfielder and could revive their interest this summer.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca Tottenham are very interested in signing Franck Kessié this summer.

[🎖️] Tottenham are very interested in signing Franck Kessié this summer. @Alfremartinezz [🎖️] 🚨 Tottenham are very interested in signing Franck Kessié this summer.@Alfremartinezz [🎖️] https://t.co/BL5RGcP6U2

However, Barcelona would only be tempted to sell Kessie should Antonio Conte's side table a 'dizzy' offer for the Ivorian.

Recall that Barca signed Kessie on a free transfer last summer. As such, any tangible offer for his signature could be seen as good business for the Catalan giants, from a financial point of view.

Xavi Hernandez reflects on Barcelona's Copa del Rey victory over Real Madrid

The Catalan giants secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against rivals Real Madrid in the first-leg of their semi-final Copa del Rey clash.

The victory was the second time that Barcelona have beaten Madrid this season, after facing them on three occasions in all competitions.

Speaking after the game, Xavi revealed that his team did well against Real Madrid, but wasn't too impressed with their inability to retain the ball. In his words:

"I'm happy for the work [done], [the] solidity in defense, [how] we minimized Real Madrid in their stadium. The match was difficult. The victory is tremendous. [But] we weren't able to retain the ball, [and] it was difficult for us to win the duels in Madrid's half.

He continued:

"We defended well without the ball. We fought well without the ball. People are supportive. I am satisfied, but we have to improve how we play with the ball; we cannot give dominance to the opposition. I'm satisfied with the result and not so much with the game."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes