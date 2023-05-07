Barcelona willing to part ways with 26-year-old star for offers in excess of €25 million: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell Franck Kessie to raise transfer funds in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kessie, 26, has failed to cement a first-team place at the Camp Nou since arriving on a free transfer from AC Milan last summer. He has started 14 of his 39 matches this season, racking up just 1599 minutes of first-team action.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are keen to cash in on a number of players to raise over €250 million in transfer amount. The La Liga giants will be unable to sign new stars without complying with the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are prepared to offload Kessie to reach their goal ahead of next campaign. With Ilkay Gundogan and Sofyan Amrabat linked with the Blaugrana, the Ivorian's future is considered to be up in the air.

Tottenham Hotspur have inquired about Kessie's availability, while Inter Milan have also expressed an interest in roping in the 2021-22 Serie A winner. Barcelona are willing to sell him for a transfer fee in excess of €25 million.

With Inter struggling to balance their books of late, the Blaugrana are instead pushing for a Premier League move for Kessie. Tottenham are financially stable and could also meet both the defensive midfielder and the club's demands.

Should Kessie secure a permanent move to Spurs this summer, he would become a crucial part of their three-man midfield. He could replace Oliver Skipp and feature alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur.

A right-footed tenacious presence at the heart of midfield, Kessie made his name during his five-year spell at Milan. He netted 37 goals and contributed 16 assists in 223 matches across all competitions for Stefano Pioli's side.

Xavi opts against signing Premier League star at Barcelona: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is against the idea of signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this summer. The Portuguese has been on the Blaugrana's radar for a while.

Wolves are interested in luring Ansu Fati away from Camp Nou with a €30 million plus Neves deal. However, Xavi has decided not to entertain the proposal and has shifted his focus to other potential midfield targets.

Neves, 26, has been a key dressing room presence for Wolves since arriving from Porto for a fee in the region of €18 million in 2017. He has netted 30 goals and laid out 13 assists in 250 games for the Premier League club so far.

Poll : 0 votes