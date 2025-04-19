Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

Barcelona Women and Chelsea Women will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal tie on Sunday (April 20th). The game will be played at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Sevilla at the same venue in the Spanish Liga F. They were two goals up by the 34th minute courtesy of Ewa Pajor's brace, while Fatouma Kanta Cham halved the deficit in first-half injury time. Vicky Lopez, Alba Cano and Aitana Bonmati scored a goal each in the second half to complete the rout.

Chelsea, meanwhile, advanced with a 2-1 comeback victory over Liverpool in the English Women's FA Cup semifinal. They went behind to Olivia Smith's 21st-minute strike, but Erin Cuthbert drew the game level in first-half injury time. Agnes Beever-Jones scored the match-winner to help her side book a date with Manchester United in the final.

Ad

Trending

The Blues will shift their focus to the continent and have booked their spot at this stage with a 3-2 comeback aggregate win over Manchester City. Barcelona eliminated Wolfsburg 10-2 on aggregate to get to this stage.

Lyon or Arsenal await the winner of this tie in the final.

Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Barcelona have three wins to their name, Chelsea were victorious once, while one game was drawn.

Their most recent clash came in April 2024 when Barcelona overcame a 1-0 deficit to advance with a 2-1 aggregate victory in the semifinal of the Women's Champions League.

Barcelona have not kept a clean sheet in their last five home games.

Five of Chelsea's last six competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Barcelona's last seven home games have produced over 3.5 goals, with six games witnessing goals at both ends.

Ad

Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction

Barcelona are seeking a three-peat in the Women's Champions League and are the favorites to advance to the final.

This remains the holy grail for Chelsea, with a continental triumph the only missing piece of silverware in their gallery.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Barcelona Women 3-1 Chelsea Women

Ad

Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More