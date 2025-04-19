Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

Barcelona Women and Chelsea Women will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal tie on Sunday (April 20th). The game will be played at Estadi Johan Cruyff.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Sevilla at the same venue in the Spanish Liga F. They were two goals up by the 34th minute courtesy of Ewa Pajor's brace, while Fatouma Kanta Cham halved the deficit in first-half injury time. Vicky Lopez, Alba Cano and Aitana Bonmati scored a goal each in the second half to complete the rout.
Chelsea, meanwhile, advanced with a 2-1 comeback victory over Liverpool in the English Women's FA Cup semifinal. They went behind to Olivia Smith's 21st-minute strike, but Erin Cuthbert drew the game level in first-half injury time. Agnes Beever-Jones scored the match-winner to help her side book a date with Manchester United in the final.
The Blues will shift their focus to the continent and have booked their spot at this stage with a 3-2 comeback aggregate win over Manchester City. Barcelona eliminated Wolfsburg 10-2 on aggregate to get to this stage.
Lyon or Arsenal await the winner of this tie in the final.
Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Barcelona have three wins to their name, Chelsea were victorious once, while one game was drawn.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2024 when Barcelona overcame a 1-0 deficit to advance with a 2-1 aggregate victory in the semifinal of the Women's Champions League.
- Barcelona have not kept a clean sheet in their last five home games.
- Five of Chelsea's last six competitive games have produced three goals or more.
- Barcelona's last seven home games have produced over 3.5 goals, with six games witnessing goals at both ends.
Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction
Barcelona are seeking a three-peat in the Women's Champions League and are the favorites to advance to the final.
This remains the holy grail for Chelsea, with a continental triumph the only missing piece of silverware in their gallery.
We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Barcelona Women 3-1 Chelsea Women
Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Barcelona Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals