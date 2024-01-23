Barcelona Women vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2024

The action continues in the UEFA Women's Champions League as Barcelona Women and Eintracht Frankfurt Women square off at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Thursday.

The Spanish powerhouse head into the game fresh off the back of clinching the Supercopa de España Femenina title and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Barcelona secured a third consecutive Supercopa de España Femenina title last saturday when as they dismantled Levante 7-0 in the final at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Jonatan Giráldez’s side have now won 23 consecutive matches across all competitions, a run which sees them sit top of the Spanish Women’s top-flight table with a nine-point cushion over second-placed Levante.

Barcelona now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they have enjoyed a near-perfect group-stage campaign, scoring 21 goals and conceding just one, as they look to retain the title.

Having kicked off the Champions League campaign with much promise, Frankfurt find themselves on the brink of an early exit as they sit third in Group A, three points behind second-placed Benfica.

Katharina Kiel’s side secured a 2-1 victory over Rosengard in November’s group-opener, before picking up just one point in their subsequent three outings.

Frankfurt, who are currently fourth in the Women’s Bundesliga table, head into Thursday’s clash off the back of a goalless draw against Ado Den Haag in the second of their two mid-season friendly outings.

Barcelona Women vs Eintracht Frankfurt Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Barcelona Women and Eintracht Frankfurt Women, with the Spanish outfit claiming a 3-1 victory when they first met in November’s reverse fixture.

Barcelona have won their last 23 matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-1 defeat against rivals Real Madrid back in May 2023.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last four matches, picking up two wins and two draws since December’s 1-0 loss to Benfica.

Barcelona have scored the most goals in the Champions League this season (21) and have kept eight clean sheets in their last nine matches across all competitions.

Barcelona Women vs Eintracht Frankfurt Women Prediction

While Frankfurt will be looking to get their campaign back on track, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Barcelona side who are currently firing on all cylinders. Barcelona are unbeaten at home since May 2022 and we are backing them to claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Barcelona Women 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt Women

Barcelona Women vs Eintracht Frankfurt Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Barcelona’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the hosts’ last 10 outings)