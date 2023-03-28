Barcelona Women vs Roma Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2023 

Barcelona Women will welcome Roma Women to Camp Nou for the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

The Spaniards hold a narrow advantage, having claimed a 1-0 away victory in the first leg last week. Salma Paralluelo's 34th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Barcelona followed up their continental victory with another 1-0 win over Clasico rivals Real Madrid on home turf in league action last Saturday. Fridolina Rolfo scored the match-winner from the spot in the 77th minute. The victory saw them widen the gap at the summit of the table to 13 points.

AS Roma have not been in action since their defeat last week. The Italians booked their spot in the last eight courtsey of their second-place finish in Group B. Barcelona finished top of Group A, having garnered 15 points from six games.

The winner of this quarterfinal tie will face either Lyon or Chelsea in the semifinal next month.

Barcelona Women vs Roma Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Barcelona are currently on a 13-game winning run in all competitions, scoring 53 goals and keeping 15 clean sheets in the process.

Barcelona's victory over Real Madrid last weekend halted a run of 17 consecutive home games in all competitions that had seen the Catalans score two or more goals.

Roma have lost just one of their last nine away games in all competitions, winning seven games in this sequence.

Barcelona have made it to the semifinal of the UEFA Champion's League in each of the last four seasons.

Barcelona Women vs Roma Women Prediction

Barcelona's narrow win in Italy last week put them in the driving seat in the tie as they seek to qualify for a fifth Champions League semifinal in a row.

Roma are on course to be crowned league champions but replicating this feat on the continent might be a step too far. Barcelona are among the favorites to go all the way in the tournament and their 13-game winning run in all competitions highlights the strength and quality of the Blaugrana.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Barcelona Women 3-0 AS Roma Women

Barcelona Women vs Roma Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals

