Barcelona Women vs Rosengard Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2023

Barcelona Women and Rosengard Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Champions League fixture on Thursday (December 21st).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Costa Adeje Tenerife in the Primera Division Femenino on Sunday. Caroline Hansen and Keira Walsh scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

Rosengard, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 6-0 defeat away to Barcelona in the reverse fixture last week. Jessica Wik's unfortunate own goal in the fourth minute set the tone for what was to come, with Samla Paralluelo, Patricia Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati, Mariona Caldentey and Martina Fernandez all scoring in the rout.

The defeat left the Swedes at the foot of Group A's table with zero points to show for their efforts in three games. Barcelona lead the way with maximum points from three games.

Barcelona Women vs Rosengard Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Barcelona have won all previous five games games by an aggregate margin of 19-1.

Barcelona have made a 15-game winning start to the season across competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets.

Four of Rosengard's last seven games in all competitions have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Barcelona have scored at least thrice in nine of the 15 games they have played this season.

Four of Rosengard's last five competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Barcelona Women vs Rosengard Women Prediction

Barcelona are the defending European champions and their emphatic start to the current campaign does not suggest that the Catalans have any plans to slow down. They have one foot in the knockout rounds and a win here could see them secure their spot in the quarterfinal if results go their way in the game between Benfica and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rosengard suffered an embarrassing defeat in the reverse fixture, highlighting the huge gulf in class between the two sides. Chances are high that they could be on the end of another wallopping.

We are backing Barcelona to cruise to victory with a multigoal margin and clean sheet.

Prediction: Barcelona Women 7-0 Rosengard Women

Barcelona Women vs Rosengard Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to win both halves