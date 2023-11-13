Barcelona Women vs SL Benfica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th November 2023

Barcelona Women will play host to SL Benfica Women at Estadi Johan Cruyff in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Tuesday.

Barcelona Women vs SL Benfica Women Preview

Barcelona are one of the four teams, alongside Lyon, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, who earned a bye to the group stage. The hosts are kicking off their Champions League title defense off the back of an impressive domestic campaign, clinching a fourth successive Primera División title.

The Blaugrana defeated VfL Wolfsburg 3-2 to win their second UEFA Women's Champions League last season. Barcelona and Benfica were interestingly in the same group last season, with the Spanish side crushing the Portuguese 9-0 to top Group D with 15 points. The sides’ last meeting ended 6-2 in favor of Barca.

Benfica won the Campeonato Nacional Feminino for the third time in a row last season to qualify for the continental competition. However, they entered in Round 2, defeating Apollon Ladies from Cyprus 11-0 to reach the group stage. The visitors are hoping to progress beyond the group stage this time after failing to do so last term.

As Águias will look to extend their awesome 17-game winning streak on Tuesday but they will likely face an uphill battle at Estadi Johan Cruyff. Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 13 matches at the venue, winning 12 times and drawing once. Benfica would need to avoid a crash and do their best at home in the return leg.

Barcelona Women vs SL Benfica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have won their last five matches at home scoring 26 goals against one.

Barcelona are appearing for the 12th time in the competition as opposed to three for Benfica.

Barcelona boast eight domestic top-flight titles while Benfica have won three.

Benfica have won their last five matches played on the road.

Barcelona have won their last five matches the same as Benfica.

Barcelona Women vs SL Benfica Women Prediction

Much of Barcelona's squad from last season’s UEFA Women's Champions League remains in place. Top scorers Aitana Bonmatí, Asisat Oshoala (both with five goals), Mariona Caldentey and Patricia Guijarro (both with four goals) are in top form. They helped Barcelona to win the domestic league last season.

Benfica don’t boast the experience and individualities of Barcelona but their fighting spirit has been a huge asset. The relatively younger squad will hope to make the most of that quality against Barca.

Barcelona are expected to prevail based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Benfica

Barcelona Women vs SL Benfica Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Benfica to score - Yes