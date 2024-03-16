Barcelona Women vs UD Tenerife Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th March 2024

Barcelona Women will welcome UD Tenerife Women at Estadi Johan Cruyff in Liga F on Sunday.

Barcelona Women vs UD Tenerife Women Preview

The hosts are in monstrous form and appear not to be slowing down even after taking an 11-point lead at the top of the table. Barcelona boast 18 wins and one draw in 19 matches, with 55 points on the board. They could extend their incredible 36-game undefeated streak if they prevail over the visitors on Sunday.

El Femeni are looking to set a new record in the Primera División Femenina this season. They hold the record of the most titles following their eighth success last season - fourth back-to-back since 2019-20. With 11 rounds of games to spare, Barca are on track to clinch a ninth title.

UD Tenerife seem to be on a different path, with five wins, six draws and eight losses registered so far, and sitting ninth on 21 points. They are winless in their last seven matches, and will enter this meeting on the back of a draw and three straight defeats. This trip doesn't appear to be a revival mission.

The visitors are in search of their second victory against Barcelona after 17 clashes altogether, with Barca claiming 15 wins. UD Tenerife suffered a 2-0 setback in their last visit to Estadi Johan Cruyff in September 2022. UD Tenerife could lose their position if they return pointless, with three teams hot on their heels.

Barcelona Women vs UD Tenerife Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have won their last five clashes with UD Tenerife in all competitions.

Barcelona have won their last five home matches against UD Tenerife in all competitions.

Barcelona have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

UD Tenerife have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Barcelona have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while UD Tenerife have drawn twice and lost thrice.

Barcelona Women vs UD Tenerife Women Prediction

Norway international Caroline Graham Hansen has been in red-hot form since the beginning of the season, grabbing 14 goals and 12 assists to top both charts. She will hope to make the difference once again for Barcelona. Salma Paralluelo and Aitana Bonmatí have also been impressive, netting nine and seven times respectively.

UD Tenerife could count on their good defense while facing Barca. Goalkeeper Aline Reis boasts four clean sheets.

Barcelona are highly favored to come out on top based on form.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-0 UD Tenerife

Barcelona Women vs UD Tenerife Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Barcelona Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first – Yes

Tip 4: UD Tenerife to score - No