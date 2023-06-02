Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

Barcelona Women will face off against Wolfsburg Women at Philips Stadion in the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Saturday.

Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women Preview

For the third season in a row, Barcelona will be playing in the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League. They topped Group D, level on 15 points with second-placed Bayern Munich, before crushing Roma 6-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals. Chelsea's challenge in the semifinals proved difficult but Barcelona prevailed 2-1.

The Blaugrana have maintained a near-flawless run so far, recording only one defeat in eight matches, winning seven times while scoring 37 goals. In the domestic top flight, they have been crowned champions of the season for the fourth consecutive time. The last meeting between the sides went in favor of Wolfsburg 2-0.

Wolfsburg are in search of a third title following their back-to-back successes in 2012-13 and 2013-14. They topped Group B with 14 points, winning four games and drawing twice to book a date with PSG in the quarterfinals. The game ended 2-1 in favor of the Germans, who subsequently saw off the challenge of Arsenal 5-4 in the semis.

Die Wölfinnen finished second behind Bayern Munich (57-59) in the 2022-23 Frauen-Bundesliga – the domestic top flight but won the DFB-Pokal Frauen (main cup competition). Both Barcelona and Wolfsburg are attacking teams but they also defend very well, as evidenced by the few goals they have conceded.

Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met five times, with Barcelona winning once and Wolfsburg winning four times.

Both teams have suffered only one defeat in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Barcelona have won the UEFA Women's Champions League once in 2020-21.

Wolfsburg have won four times and lost once in their last five matches away from home.

Barcelona have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg have won four times and lost once in their five most recent matches.

Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women Prediction

Four of Barcelona's players figure on the list of top scorers. Aitana Bonmatí and Asisat Oshoala boast five goals each while Mariona Caldentey and Geyse have netted four each.

However, Wolfsburg striker Ewa Pajor remains the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals and will hope to improve on that tally in the final.

Barcelona’s rich individualities could help them make the difference against Wolfsburg, and we expect the Spanish club to emerge as the European champions.

Prediction: Barcelona Women 2-1 Wolfsburg Women

Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Barcelona Women

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona Women to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Wolfsburg Women to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes