Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27th 2025

Barcelona Women and Wolfsburg Women will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Thursday (March 27th). The game will be played at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The home side hold a comfortable lead in the tie, having claimed a 4-1 away win in the first leg in Germany last week. They went into the break in the lead thanks to an own goal by Caitlin Dijkstra in the 26th minute. Irene Paredes, Salma Paralluelo, and Sydney Schertenleib scored second-half goals, while Janina Minge scored a consolation strike for the Germans.

The Catalans followed up their continental victory with a shock 3-1 defeat at home to Real Madrid in the Spanish Liga F. They went behind to Alba Redondo's 41st-minute strike but Caroline Graham equalized midway through the second half. Caroline Weir scored a late brace to help Los Blancas claim their first El Clasico win.

The winner of this tie faces either Manchester City or Chelsea in the semifinal.

Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolfsburg have four wins from seven head-to-head games. Barcelona were victorious three times.

Eight of Barcelona's last nine games have produced three goals or more, with seven games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Four of Wolfsburg's last five away games have produced less than three goals and saw one side keep a clean sheet.

Barcelona have not kept a clean sheet in their last five home games.

Wolfsburg have won just one of their last five away games (three losses).

Barcelona's loss to Real Madrid ended their nine-game winning streak across competitions.

Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women Prediction

Barcelona suffered a harrowing defeat to Real Madrid, although the Blaugrana saw a perfectly legal goal disallowed for offside before their visitors scored a second. Pere Romeu's side are two-time defending champions of the Women's Champions League and are seeking a three-peat.

Wolfsburg have a three-goal deficit to overcome and are more rested than their hosts, having not been in action over the weekend.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Barcelona Women 4-1 Wolfsburg Women

Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to win both halves

