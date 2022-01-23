Barcelona yet to make second offer for Premier League attacker after having loan bid knocked back - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly yet to make a fresh bid for Leeds United striker Rodrigo. The Catalan giants are keen to sign a No. 9 during the ongoing transfer window and have identified Spanish hitman Rodrigo as one of their top transfer targets.

According to the Athletic, Barcelona had previously tried to sign the 30-year-old on loan for the rest of the season from Leeds United. However, the offer was rejected by Marcelo Bielsa's side.

The Catalan giants were expected to return with an improved offer for the Spanish striker but are yet to do so. Barcelona reportedly tried to sign Rodrigo last summer and are widely expected to continue their pursuit of the Leeds United star.

Rodrigo joined Leeds United from Spanish club Valencia in the summer of 2020 for a club-record fee of £27 million. The Premier League side had high expectations for the Spain striker thanks to his consistent performances for Valencia. He scored 59 goals in 220 appearances for the La Liga club in all competitions.

Rodrigo, however, endured a difficult debut season with Leeds United and scored just seven goals in 26 appearances for the club in the Premier League. The forward's struggles at Elland Road have continued this season as he has managed to score just two goals in 12 league games this campaign.

Barcelona are believed to be keen to bring the striker back to Spain during the ongoing transfer window. Blaugrana managed to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million earlier this month. Xavi Hernandez's side are now eager to add another attacker to their squad.

Leeds United are, however, languishing in 15th place in the Premier League table and will look to keep hold of Rodrigo to help avoid relegation during the second half of the season.

Barcelona could drop their interest in Rodrigo and attempt to sign Alvaro Morata next summer

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Juventus loanee Alvaro Morata earlier this month. The Catalan club reportedly tried to sign Morata on loan for the rest of the season from his parent club Atletico Madrid. The deal has, however, failed to materialize.

Blaugrana have been linked with a move for Leeds United striker Rodrigo but could cool their interest in the 30-year-old and attempt to sign Morata next summer. Morata has scored seven goals in 26 appearances for Juventus in all competitions this season.

Álvaro Morata's priority is still Barcelona. Been told Xavi is calling Morata constantly as he did with Ferrán. Juventus are not triggering buy-option clause in June from Atléti [€40m] but they *won't* allow Morata to leave until they find a new top striker.

Striker Luuk de Jong is likely to return to Sevilla next summer after the end of his loan spell with Xavi Hernandez's side. Martin Braithwaite, on the other hand, has been deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona and is expected to seek a move away from the club.

The La Liga giants are therefore likely to prioritize the signing of a top quality striker next summer. According to 90min, Blaugrana are confident of completing a move for Alvaro Morata.

