Barcelona youngsters shine on perfect Champions League night

Barcelona are back in search of a sixth UEFA Champions League title, having opened this season’s European campaign with an emphatic 5-1 win against Ferencvaros.

Ronald Koeman’s side looked lively from the start and put the Hungarian champions to the sword with a commanding performance at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 27th minute, before Ansu Fati doubled Barcelona’s lead with three minutes to the half-time break.

The Catalan giants returned in the second half with the same energy, as Philippe Coutinho, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele completed the rout.

Having lost to Getafe in La Liga over the weekend, this was a result that the Blaugrana desperately needed in order to return to winning ways.

The night belonged to the club’s youngsters who showed that there is still hope even if Lionel Messi were to leave. The Argentine came close to moving from Barcelona in the summer and could depart next season.

But in Fati and Pedri, the club has young players with the desire and talent to take up the mantle. Messi is irreplaceable but Barcelona have got to start planning for life without their talismanic number 10.

Fati in particular has been a breath of fresh air around the Camp Nou, with the 17-year-old’s performances serving reminders of Messi’s own youthful years.

Pedri is another talented youngster, who if managed properly, could develop into a world beater. Fortunately, both players are already in the Barcelona first team and have a very conducive environment to develop in.

A Champions League night is always a special moment for any player and these teenagers didn’t let their chance slip. Fati was dangerous on the flanks throughout the game and capped off a perfect night with a well-taken goal.

✌️ @ANSUFATI is the first player ever to score more than one Champions League goal before turning 18! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OxI7swYPMA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 21, 2020

Pedri, who replaced Fati in the 63rd minute, also showed glimpses of his quality, crowning his Champions League debut with a goal as well.

Many things have been wrong at Barcelona in recent years, but the club is gradually returning to its La Masia routes. And Tuesday’s Champions League game against Ferencvaros was a night where La Masia’s latest graduates sold themselves to the world.