Bari vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11, 2023

Bari welcome Cagliari to the Stadio San Nicola for the second leg of the Serie B playoffs on Sunday (June 11).

The first leg in Cagliari on Thursday ended in a 1-1 draw. Gianluca Lapadula broke the deadlock in the ninth minute to give Cagliari an early lead. Bari were awarded a penalty in injury time, whoch Mirco Antenucci converted to bag a dramatic share of the spoils.

Bari secured third place in the league at the end of the regular season, while Cagliari finished fifth. Third-placed teams have secured promotion to Serie A twice in the last nine seasons.

Bari vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 45 times across competitions since 1956, with Bari leading 15-10.

Their last two meetings have ended 1-1.

Cagliari are unbeaten in seven away games against Bari, including four goalless draws.

Bari have not scored in six of their last seven home meetings against Cagliari.

The hosts are unbeaten in nine home games in Serie B, with all but two games producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

Bari have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven home games in the league, while Cagliari have not conceded in five of their last seven away outings.

The visitors are unbeaten in eight league games, drawing the last two.

Bari vs Cagliari Prediction

Bari have lost twice in their last four games and have scored twice in their last three outings. They dominated possession (56%) and had more shots on target (9) in the first leg but were wasteful in front of goal, only equalising with a late penalty.

They have a poor home record against Cagliari, with their last win coming in 2000. Nonetheless, they have a decent home record in the league, going unbeaten since February.

Cagliari, meanwhile, have lost just once in the league since February. Their away record has been patchy, but they have kept a clean sheet in their last three outings.

They were relegated to Serie B last season and will look to make an immediate return to the top flight. Considering their current form and away record against Bari, Cagliari should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bari 1-2 Cagliari

Bari vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cagliari to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gianluca Lapadula to score or assist any time - Yes

