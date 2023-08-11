Bari vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

Bari host Parma at the Stadio San Nicola for the first round of their Coppa Italia clash.

Having finished third in Serie B last season, their first presence in the division in four years, Bari managed to remain in the second tier. However, they missed out on promotion to Serie A after Cagliari beat them in the playoff finals.

The Cockerels will look to begin the new season on a positive note, and prevailing in the cup will also help build some momentum ahead of their opener.

Bari, though, had been relatively inactive in the summer, playing only two friendly games, but won both by a score of 5-0. They first beat Il Delfino before seeing off Gravin by the same scoreline.

Parma also missed out on promotion to Serie A last season after losing out in the playoffs. Having finished fourth in the regular season, the Crusaders sealed a place in the playoff semi-finals, but Cagliari beat them 3-2 on aggregate.

Over the summer, Fabio Pecchia's side played in four friendly games, going unbeaten in all of them and winning twice.

Bari vs Parma Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 61 games between Bari and Parma, with the latter winning 28 times and losing on just 14 occasions.

Bari have won just one of their last five clashes with Parma, but it came in their most recent meeting: a 4-0 victory in May 2023 in Serie B.

Having failed to score against Bari last time, Parma could go two consecutive goalless matches against them for the first time in 40 years: 1-0 in 1980 and 2-0 in 1984.

Parma could go two consecutive away games against Bari without winning for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Bari haven't lost out in the first round of the Coppa Italia since the 2006-07 season (1-0 defeat vs Monza), while Parma could lose out in the first round for the second time in three years.

Bari vs Parma Prediction

Bari will look back upon their result the last time Parma were in town for inspiration, but the Crusaders have improved since then.

Another 4-0 defeat is unlikely, given their promising pre-season campaign. We expect to see these sides settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bari 2-2 Parma

Bari vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes