Bari vs Sudtirol Prediction and Betting Tips | June 2nd 2023

Bari will entertain Sudtirol at the Stadio San Nicola in the second leg of the Serie A playoffs semi-finals on Friday.

The two teams met at the Stadio Druso on Monday, with Sudtirol recording a 1-0 home win, thanks to a late goal from Matteo Rover, with fellow substitute Daniele Casiraghi providing the assist. They recorded a 1-0 win in the preliminary round over Reggina as well, with Casiraghi scoring a late winner.

The hosts failed to score for the first time in nine games in the first leg. It was their second defeat on the spin, having suffered a 4-3 defeat against Genoa in their final match of the Serie B season.

The hosts are looking to make it to Serie A for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign while the visitors have never made it to the Italian top-flight.

Bari vs Sudtirol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times thus far, with all meetings taking place since April 2022. The visitors have a slight upper hand in these meetings with two wins. The hosts have one win to their name while one game has produced a draw.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight games at Friday's venue, recording four wins.

The visitors are unbeaten in their two away games against the hosts.

Bari have kept clean sheets in four of their last six home games.

Eleven of the visitors' last 12 away games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The hosts had the second-best attacking record in the Serie B this season, scoring 58 goals in 38 games, outscoring the visitors by 20 goals.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven league games.

Bari vs Sudtirol Prediction

The Galletti have suffered just three defeats at home this season, with just one coming in the league in 2023. They are winless in their two home meetings against the visitors, conceding two goals apiece in both games.

The Tyroleans bagged late winners in their two playoff games thus far, with their defensive prowess coming in handy. They have kept clean sheets in eight of their last 11 away games and are expected to enjoy another solid defensive outing.

As the visitors have a one-goal lead on aggregate, they are likely to play for a draw. While Bari have a solid home record, they are winless at home against Sudtirol. With that in mind, we expect the two teams to play out a closely contested draw.

Prediction: Bari 1-1 Sudtirol

Bari vs Sudtirol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Daniele Casiraghi to score or assist any time - Yes

