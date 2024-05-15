Bari vs Ternana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2023-24

Bari will welcome Ternana to Stadio San Nicola for the first leg of their Serie B relegation playoff fixture on Thursday (May 16th). The hosts ended the regular season with a 2-0 victory against Brescia at the same venue over the weekend.

Giuseppe Sibilli and Valerio Di Cesare scored in either half to help I Galletti claim all three points.

Ternana, meanwhile, saw off FeralpiSalo with a 1-0 away win on the final day. Filippo Di Stefano's 25th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win saw I Rossoverdi finish the campaign in 16th spot, having garnered 43 points from 38 games. Bari finished 17th with 41 points to their name.

Bari vs Ternana Head-to-Head

Bari have 17 wins from the last 49 head-to-head games. Ternana were victorious on 16 occasions while 16 games ended in a draw. Their most recent clash came in January 2024 when Bari claimed a 3-1 home win.

Bari form guide: W-D-D-L-D

Ternana form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Bari vs Ternana Team News

Bari

Malcom Edjouma is out with an injury while Davide Diaw, Alessandro Farroni and Ilias Koutsoupias are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Malcom Edjouma

Doubtful: Davide Diaw, Alessandro Farroni, Ilias Koutsoupias

Suspension: None

Ternana

Jakub Labojko, Marco Capuano, Andrea Favilli, Niklas Pyyhtiä and Andrei Marginean are out with injuries. Jan Żuberek and Filippo Sgarbi are doubts.

Injuries: Jakub Labojko, Marco Capuano, Andrea Favilli, Niklas Pyyhtiä, Andrei Marginean

Doubtful: Jan Żuberek, Filippo Sgarbi

Suspension: None

Bari vs Ternana Predicted XI

Bari Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Pissardo (GK); Giacomo Ricci, Francesco Vicari, Valerio Di Cesare, Raffaele Pucino; Ahmad Benali, Raffaele Maiello; Guiseppe Sibilli, Gennaro Acampora, Ismail Achik; Marco Nasti

Ternana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Tomaso Vitali (GK); Lorenzo Lucchesi, Dalle Mura, Gabriele Boloca; Franco Carboni, Giacomo Faticanti, Lorenzo Amatucci, Gregorio Luperini, Constantino Favasuli; Filippo Di Stefano, Gaston Pereiro

Bari vs Ternana Prediction

Bari saw their 12-game winless run end on the last day as they claimed victory to boost their survival hopes. However, Spezia's win means they failed to get out of the bottom five.

Ternana faced the same fate despite ending the season by winning their final two games.

Both sides know their Serie B fate is on the line, as the loser of this will be relegated to Serie C. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Bari 1-1 Ternana